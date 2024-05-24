Former Rangers defender Arthur Numan is of the view that Gers striker Cyriel Dessers can become the match winner against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The 29-year-old forward is in good form, as he managed to score three goals and assist one in the last five games.

Rangers are set to face Celtic, who they have failed to defeat this season, in the Scottish Cup final at Ibrox and Philippe Clement will be hoping Dessers can continue his form at the weekend.

Numan pointed out that, although Dessers gets criticised for his game, he is still managing to find the back of the net.

And the former Rangers star thinks that the Nigerian international can prove to be the difference maker in the game and hopes he can repeat what Peter Lovenkrands did against Cetic in the Scottish Cup final in 2002.

“I think Dessers could be the match winner for Rangers”, Numan told BBC Scotland.

“He gets some criticism, but he is scoring goals.

“This is the match you can become a legend in.

“Everyone remembers the winning goal from Peter Lovenkrands [for Rangers in the 3-2 victory] in the 2002 final.

“I hope Dessers will be the man.”

Dessers scored against Celtic in their last meeting at Ibrox but failed to help his team secure victory.