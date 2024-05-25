Erik ten Hag has insisted that Arne Slot will find a better structure and squad at Liverpool this summer than he did when he joined Manchester United in 2021.

There is widespread speculation that Ten Hag is likely to be sacked by Manchester United following today’s FA Cup final regardless of the result against Manchester City at Wembley.

Another Dutch coach is set to be in the Premier League next season with Slot agreeing to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

There are question marks over the former Feyenoord boss’ suitability for the Liverpool job and many have used Ten Hag’s struggles at Manchester United as a warning for the Merseyside giants.

However, Ten Hag insisted that Slot fits Liverpool perfectly and will be inheriting a strong foundation left by Klopp and his coaching staff.

He also believes Slot is in a better position than he was as Liverpool are a more structured club with a better squad than the situation he inherited at Manchester United in 2021.

Ten Hag told Dutch magazine Voetbal International when asked about Slot’s appointment at Liverpool: “This is great for the Dutch trainers’ guild.

“And Arne Slot also fits Liverpool with his philosophy.

“Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders have left a strong foundation.

“He ends up in better waters than I did when I went to Manchester United from the Netherlands.

“In terms of structure in the club, in terms of balance in the squad.”

Ten Hag won the EFL Cup and helped Manchester United to finish third in the Premier League last season and could still win another trophy in the form of the FA Cup today.