Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to face Celtic in the final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park this afternoon.

The Gers lost out on the league title to their fierce rivals, but have the chance to finish with a cup double today and end the season on a high.

Clement is without centre-backs Connor Goldson and John Souttar to add to his injury headaches.

Rangers lost 2-1 at Celtic the last time the two sides met and Clement will be looking for his men to start the game full of intensity, which has been an issue in previous meetings.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back a four of James Tavernier, Ben Davies, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz play.

Clement will look towards Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin in midfield, while Todd Cantwell, Dujon Sterling and Fabio Silva will support Cyriel Dessers.

If the Rangers boss needs to try to influence the game off the bench then he has options to call for and they include Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Davies, Yilmaz, Diomande, Raskin, Cantwell, Sterling, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Wright, McCausland, McKinnon