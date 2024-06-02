Tottenham Hotspur bound Lucas Bergvall has pulled no punches about how he is feeling after signing off at Djurgarden.

Spurs struck a deal to sign Bergvall in the winter transfer window and he is heading to north London this summer.

He took to the field for the final time as a Djurgarden player on Sunday in the Swedish top flight as his side hosted Hammarby.

It was an afternoon to forget for Bergvall though as Hammarby ran over Djurgarden and won 3-0.

The midfielder admits the result is not how he wanted to sign off and pulled no punches about how he is feeling.

“Of course it’s tough”, he admitted via Expressen, “we’ve won six in a row and wanted to finish on top, but the opposite happened.

“Of course, it is emotional and sad to end my time at Djurgarden for now in this way.

“It feels like sh*t”, Bergvall added.

Bergvall has admitted he would like to return to Djurgarden to see out his career, preferably after a length spell of success in England.

As such, he may have further games to play for his beloved Swedish side.