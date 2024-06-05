Leeds United legend Pablo Hernandez is taking his first steps in management as boss of CD Castellon’s B team.

Hernandez hung up his playing boots at Castellon in the summer of 2023 at the age of 38; he joined Castellon when he left Leeds in 2021.

Last season the Spaniard engaged in ambassadorial activities for the side, while also acting as an advisor.

Now the Leeds legend is to step up into the dugout and has agreed to become the new coach of the club’s B team.

Hernandez will be assisted by Sergi Ripolles as his sinks his teeth into his first managerial assignment.

The Spaniard cutting his teeth in management raises the intriguing possibility that he may one day aim for the job at Leeds.

He became a cult figure at Elland Road after joining the club in 2016, initially on a loan deal.

Hernandez made a key contribution in the 2019/20 season as Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League after a lengthy exile.