Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to assess his squad over pre-season before making concrete decisions on potential incomings, according to the Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp parted ways with the Merseyside outfit after the end of last season and they have appointed Slot as his successor.

Liverpool have already confirmed a number of players to leave the club this summer and they have already been linked with a host of potential signings.

Centre-back is an area Liverpool are expected to look at given the exit of Joel Matip, while a midfielder and wide forward could be on the agenda.

It is suggested that Liverpool have done background work on several of their potential targets and Slot will make a final decision.

The Dutchman wants to take stock of the squad left by Klopp in pre-season before drawing up a plan of which targets to pursue.

Slot guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in the 2022/23 season and last season helped them win the Dutch Cup.

The Dutchman will be determined to strengthen certain areas of the Liverpool squad in the hope of challenging for the Premier League next season.