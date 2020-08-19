Cercle Brugge president Vincent Goemaere has enthused over the loan signing of Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo and believes the youngster will significantly bolster the Belgian side's attacking options.

Belgian top flight side Cercle Brugge confirmed the signing of 21-year-old frontman Ugbo from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

The London-born youngster penned a new contract with the Blues, which will keep him at the club at least until 2022, before heading to Belgium on loan.

Ugbo spent last term on loan at Dutch second division club Roda JC and racked up 13 goals and three assists, leaving Cercle Brugge president Goemaere impressed.

Expressing his delight at the Chelsea star's arrival, Goemaere has heaped praise on Ugbo for his strengths as a centre-forward and is looking forward to seeing more of it at Cercle Brugge this season.

“With the arrival of Ike Ugbo, we are specifically strengthening our line of attack", Goemaere told Cercle Brugge's official site.

"Ugbo is a sturdy, strong striker who easily found his way to goal when he was loaned out to Roda JC last season.

"He will be allowed to show that goal instinct at Cercle this season. Welcome Ike."

Ugbo has also previously spent time on loan at English clubs Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United.