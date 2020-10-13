Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and midfielder N’Golo Kante have not fallen out with each other, contrary to claims from France, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The France international was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the international transfer window, with Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with the midfielder at Inter.

A deal to join the Serie A giants did not materialise during the international transfer window and Kante remains a Chelsea player under the management of Lampard.

It has been claimed this week that the 29-year-old’s relationship with the Blues boss has soured after the Englishman rejected his request to miss a day’s training to attend a friend’s wedding.

However, contrary to claims, Kante has not fallen out with Lampard and there is no issue between the player and the manager at Chelsea.

The manager previously granted the midfielder compassionate leave when he was worried about training in England amid health concerns in May.

And it is unclear whether Lampard would stand in Kante’s way to attend a close friend’s wedding.

The London-based club host Southampton in the league on Saturday following the international break and Kante could be in line to start the game.