Antonio Rudiger insists that Chelsea did not push him to leave the club before the transfer window slammed shut, despite him having a number of options on the table.

The Germany international was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after he was left out of matchday squads by boss Frank Lampard.

Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Barcelona all expressed interest in Rudiger in the transfer window, but he ended up staying put.

Reflecting on his exit links in the window, Rudiger insists that Chelsea did not look to push him out of the door.

The centre-back, who turned down a few options himself, also revealed that he is settled and happy in London.

“The club didn’t tell me that it was absolutely necessary for me to find a new club and that they definitely didn’t have me in their plans for the next few months“, Rudiger told The Athletic.

“I also turned down one or two options myself.

“I wasn’t prepared to pack it all in simply because I had been left out a few times.

“I enjoy living in London and like being at Chelsea.”

Having turned down chances to move away from the club, Rudiger will now be looking to claw his way back into Frank Lampard’s plans.