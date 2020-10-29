Sheffield United star Sander Berge has lauded Ethan Ampadu’s versatility to be able to slot into any position and dubbed the Chelsea loanee impressive.

Ampadu, who is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, joined the Blades on a season-long loan deal in a bid to clock up valuable first team minutes in the top flight.

The 20-year-old continued his loan spell at Bramall Lane with a second Premier League start on Saturday in the Blades’ 2-1 loss to Liverpool, with boss Chris Wilder playing the youngster in defensive midfield along with Berge.

Berge is impressed with how Ampadu has taken to life in Yorkshire with the Norwegian acknowledging the starlet’s versatility to play anywhere on the pitch.

Ampadu’s ability to read the the game is excellent according to Berge, who also highlighted the Chelsea loanees’ work ethic and dubbed him impressive.

“Ethan is a very impressive player”, Berge said in a press conference.

“Wherever you put him he will put in a good performance.

“He reads the game well.

“It was nice to have him beside me, he covers a lot of ground.”

In addition to playing at central midfield, Wilder has deployed Ampadu in the centre-back position in two previous league games.