Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Toffees starlet Anthony Gordon for his hunger to prove his worth and stake a claim for a starting role at the club.

Gordon came off the bench for Everton in the Toffees’ 2-0 loss away at Southampton last weekend, with the 19-year-old clocking up his first Premier League minutes of the season.

Additional slots have opened up on Ancelotti’s starting line-up as Everton are going into Sunday’s Newcastle game without the suspended Richarlison and injured James Rodriguez.

Ancelotti, who lauded the young Englishman for his motivation, revealed that Gordon has been putting in the hard yards on the training pitch in a bid to improve himself and catch his eye while also heeding his advice.

“This is good to have motivation, for a young player motivation is really important”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“Every single day being focused and showing a good spirit.

“Anthony is doing this, and also if he needs to talk to me, he has to show his personality.

“This is good for our team.”

Ancelotti added that Gordon is among the players under consideration for a starting role against Newcastle on Sunday and hinted the teenager could also get the nod from the bench if he is not in the first eleven.

“I think Anthony Gordon has the same possibility to play as the other players in the squad.

“I have to choose the first 11 and as I say to the players all the time it’s not important to start the game, it’s important to be involved.

“The target is to help the team.”

“For sure I’m not going to finish with this 11, usually now there are three substitutions and I’m used to using all of the substitutions.”

Gordon has shown his attacking versatility on previous occasions with the teenager having played as a winger, while also slotting in as an attacking midfielder.