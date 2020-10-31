Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes that the Blues are finally clicking together and are playing exciting football, after they saw off Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The west London club scored a comfortable 3-0 win away at Burnley, with Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Chelsea have been inconsistent since the start of the season and Mount conceded that it was always going to take some time for the Blues to click as a team with several new players in the squad.

But the midfielder feels the squad are finally understanding each other and the performance against Burnley could be a harbinger of exciting times ahead for the club.

He revealed that the Chelsea players are enjoying their football and the competition for places in the squad has been healthy.

“It’s always going to take some time for us to click as a team”, the midfielder told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“But today it felt like we was moving with each other, we knew where each other wanted to go, and it clicked today.

“It’s exciting stuff when you’re playing like that – now we need to look at keeping that going.

“There’s a lot of competition in the squad.

“We’re all working hard, we’re like a family.

“All we want to do is win as many games as we can.”

The win at Burnley has taken Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League table for the time being.

They will be in Champions League action again on Wednesday night when they welcome Rennes to Stamford Bridge.