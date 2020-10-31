Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that his side were never going to fly out of the blocks at the start of the season and believes that the positive work being done is being reflected on the pitch.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were good enough to earn Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Lampard is delighted with the performance and pointed out playing away at Burnley is always a tricky fixture, but he felt that his side dominated the game to win all three points.

He was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was a very complete performance from us.

“It’s a difficult place to come. They make it very difficult for teams and they’ve been unlucky in games.

“We controlled massive parts of the game, so I’m very happy.”

Chelsea have been inconsistent at the start of the season, but the win has taken them to fourth in the league table.

Lampard feels that it was always going to be too much to ask for his Chelsea side to fly at the start of the season but insisted that good work behind the scenes is producing results and performances on the pitch.

He pointed out every team have been dropping points in the Premier League at the start of the campaign.

“I was always aware at the start of the season that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It was asking a lot for us to fly out of the blocks, but performances like this show that we’re doing something positive.

“We need to get our heads down and keep working hard.

“It’s tight everywhere.

“There are games where we’ve been frustrated and dropped points.

“It’s happening everywhere in the Premier League.”

Chelsea have now taken 12 points from seven games.