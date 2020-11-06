Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Jordan Pickford to learn from his mistakes and become better, with the goalkeeper enduring a poor run of form between the sticks for the Toffees.

Pickford has so far managed to keep only a single clean sheet in his six top flights outings this season with the shot-stopper committing several high profile mistakes on the pitch.

The 26-year-old remained on the bench in Everton’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last Sunday with Ancelotti giving club new boy Robin Olsen the nod to guard the goal against the Magpies.

However, the Italian tactician has backed Pickford to learn from his mistakes and improve his game as a rough run of form and an error prone spell are all part of the game.

“I have had a fantastic young goalkeeper in [Gianluigi] Buffon [at Italian side Parma]”, Ancelotti said in a press conference.

“They all improve their quality from mistakes in training.

“Jordan will be better in the future.”

Pickford has faced the criticism that has come his way with the right mentality, according to Ancelotti, and the Italian is confident that the shot-stopper will get back to top form soon.

“His mentality is good.

“He is a good guy, a funny guy.

“I don’t want to change his mentality or character.

“Sometimes he makes mistakes because he thinks too much.

“He needs to use his instincts more that is really good.

“When he reacts, he is top. When he reacts, he makes mistakes sometimes but he is still a young keeper.

“On the pitch he has to be focused on what he is doing, know his limits and where is his quality.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Pickford will start between the sticks for Everton in their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United at the weekend.