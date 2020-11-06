Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged Toffees talent Ellis Simms and those in the academy to make sure they continue to keep alive the dream of becoming regular first team players.

19-year-old centre-forward Simms received the first taste of first team football last weekend when he was included in Everton’s squad to face Newcastle.

Although the Toffees youth star remained an unused substitute in the side’s 2-1 defeat to the Magpies, Ancelotti has high hopes for him.

Reflecting on Simms’ development as a player, the Italian tactician explained that the striker has done well both with Everton Under-23s and in training with the senior team.

A believer in the club’s academy set-up, Ancelotti went on to urge Simms and the other youngsters in Everton’s academy to dream and strive to be the future of the side.

“We have good players in the academy, they are improving“, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“Whenever we have the possibility, I try to bring them into training.

“Ellis is doing well with the Under-23s, he is doing well when he trains with us.

“He can be a future [of Everton] as all the players in the academy can be.

“The future of this club is always the players of the academy.

“They need to have this dream.“

Having earned the first taste of senior football last weekend, Simms will now be working towards earning his debut for Everton under Ancelotti.