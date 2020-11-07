Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side in a Premier League game at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti has seen his side slip following a promising start to the season, with Everton losing at Southampton and Newcastle United.

Ancelotti will be keen to make sure his men return to winning ways on home turf today and makes six changes from the side he last sent out.

Everton have to make do without influential Brazilian Richarlison, who is suspended.

Ancelotti restores Jordan Pickford to the spot between the sticks, while at the back he has Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as the centre-back pairing. Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne both play.

In midfield the Everton boss looks to Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gylfi Sigurdsson to dominate, while James Rodriguez and Bernard support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench to make changes, where options available include Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Mina, Tosun, Iwobi, Gomes, Godfrey, Davies