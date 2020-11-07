Chelsea loan star Marc Guehi believes that Swansea City still staying unbeaten away from home is a good sign as it shows the strength and togetherness of the squad heading into the game against Norwich City.

The Swans have lost just once in ten games so far this season, with their only loss coming at home last month against Huddersfield Town.

The fact that Swansea remain unbeaten away from home pleases the 20-year-old, who feels that such a feat would not be achievable without a sense of togetherness within the side.

“It’s a really good sign to still be unbeaten away from home”, Guehi told his club’s official site.

“That is a sign of the strength and togetherness we have as a squad.

“You can only get results away from home if you are together as a group. It doesn’t happen otherwise.”

Guehi also took time to reveal that any game Swansea go into, they believe that they can win and it is that confidence that helps them get the desired result.

“Any game we go into, we keep believing in ourselves, keep that confidence high.

“If we do that there’s no reason there cannot be a lot more wins and results to come.”

Swansea last met Norwich in the 2018/19 campaign and went down to a narrow 1-0 loss at Carrow Road.