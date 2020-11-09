Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Eric Rabesandratana has revealed that Everton loanee Moise Kean reminds him of the club’s former hitman Edinson Cavani.

With three goals from four Ligue 1 appearances to his name, the Italy international has made a positive start to his season-long loan spell at PSG.

The Everton loanee has also scored two goals from three Champions League appearances for the French champions, while also registering an assist.

Impressed with the 20-year-old, former PSG star Rabesandratana has revealed that Kean reminds him of Cavani, who played for the French side for seven years between 2013 and 2020.

The Frenchman is confident that Kean will provide Mauro Icardi with stiff competition and hopes the Everton loanee can score goals for the team like Cavani did.

“When the ball is lost, he immediately starts to defend“, Rabesandratana said on French radio station France Bleu Paris.

“He reminds me a bit of Edinson Cavani in his mentality and effort.

“I hope he scores as many goals [as Cavani].

“We’ll be watching the next matches to see if he keeps that consistency, which is the most important at the top level.

“Kean will establish natural competition with Icardi, who will have to make an effort.

“That is good for the team.

“Unfortunately, we have no option to buy him at the end of the loan.“

Kean has scored five goals and provided one assist from his seven appearances for PSG so far, whereas he managed just four goals and two assists from 37 appearances for Everton last term.