Everton centre-back Mason Holgate has urged the Toffees to stay level headed and not become overly concerned about their recent poor run of results in the Premier League as he feels they were never going to continue steamrollering the division.

Everton lost for the third time in a row in the top flight this season on Saturday after visitors Manchester United put three goals past Jordan Pickford following a Bernard opener at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men started their Premier League season on a five-game unbeaten streak, but now have dropped down to seventh in the league table during a disappointing three-week spell.

Holgate concedes that the Toffees are currently struggling to find their rhythm but urged his team to not get carried away by dwelling on their recent struggles, and focus on churning out positive results on pitch.

The 24-year-old has complete faith in the quality of players that currently occupy the dressing room at Goodison Park and believes his team can prove their quality and turn their season around provided they remain level-headed.

“It was good to start the season like that but ultimately it wasn’t going to stay the same through the entire season”, Holgate told Everton TV.

“It was important to not get carried away and think we were the best team ever.

“Equally, we will have parts [of the season] like this and it is really important to not get carried away the other way.

“We have to stay level-headed and know how good we are as a squad and go out and prove it.

“It is all right everybody knowing it but you have to get three points.”

Holgate, who featured for Everton for the first time this season at the weekend after returning from an injury, will look to register his first win of the campaign when club football resumes following the current international break.