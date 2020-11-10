Former Napoli star Ciro Caruso has heaped praise on Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko and feels the midfielder’s impact on the Italian side is evident.

The France international joined Italian Serie A club Napoli from the Premier League giants on a season-long loan deal in the transfer window.

Bakayoko has been a regular in Gennaro Gattuso’s side since moving to Naples and former Napoli star Caruso is impressed with the midfielder’s impact.

Having been taken with the player, Caruso explained that Bakayoko is having a great season at the Italian top flight side and lauded him for his strength.

The ex-Napoli man believes Gattuso has given Bakayoko responsibility in the team’s midfield and thinks his influence is there to be seen.

“He’s having a great season“, Caruso told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I am convinced that Gennaro Gattuso called him and said the exact words: ‘Come and give me immediately what I know you can give me in the middle of the field’.

“The Calabrian tactician then immediately entrusted him with the keys to the midfield and the results are visible.

“They are there for all to see.

“He is a really strong footballer.“

Bakayoko has made six appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this term and has helped them win five.