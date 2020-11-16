Manchester City are convinced that Anderlecht loanee Lukas Nmecha has the talent to be a member of their first team and another loan at the Belgian side for next season has been ruled out.

The 21-year-old striker rose through the ranks of Manchester City’s youth set-up before making his senior debut for the side in the 2017/18 season.

Nmecha then spent the last two seasons on loan at Preston North End, Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough, and is currently enjoying a temporary spell at Anderlecht.

The Manchester City loanee has made an impressive start to life in Belgium, scoring four goals from nine Belgian Pro League appearances so far.

However, Anderlecht have had to curb any hopes of retaining Nmecha beyond his loan contract as the Citizens have first team plans for him next season, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

Manchester City are convinced that the Germany Under-21s international can be a regular member of their senior squad and have intentions to use him in the league next term.

Nmecha’s contract with the Premier League side comes to an end at the end of the season, but the club are plotting to start negotiations soon.

The centre-forward’s performances for Anderlecht under former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany are said to have further reinforced the Citizens’ view of his abilities.