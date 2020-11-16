Former Manchester City defender Gael Clichy has recalled his time under Citizens boss Pep Guardiola and feels the manager dedicates 200 per cent to his job.

Guardiola took charge as the manager of Premier League giants Manchester City ahead of the 2016/17 season, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Clichy, who joined the Citizens from Arsenal in 2011, played for one season under the Spanish tactician before joining Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer of 2017.

Although he only worked with Guardiola for a year, the Frenchman was impressed with the manager and has revealed that he made him want to become a coach.

Looking back at his time under Guardiola, Clichy recalled how the Manchester City boss gave his all to his job and feels he will share the 49-year-old’s ideas if he is to become a coach one day.

“The collaboration [with Guardiola] was short“, Clichy told French regional daily Le Dauphine.

“He just made me want to become a coach.

“Every day in training, we see that he lives his job 200 per cent.

“His footballing ideas are ideas that I could share if one day I became a coach.

“The same goes for Arsene Wenger, Roberto Mancini, Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps.

“I had the chance to work with some great coaches.“

Clichy, 35, is currently without a club, having left Istanbul Basaksehir at the end of his contract.