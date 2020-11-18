Chelsea are expected to miss both Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz from their game against Newcastle United on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

The Blues are in good form going into the game at St. James’ Park on Saturday but are set to be without a few key players due to injuries and illness.

Havertz sat out Chelsea’s last two games after being diagnosed with the virus and has been isolating from the squad for the last two weeks.

He did not go away with German during the international break but has been given a go-ahead to return to training with the Chelsea squad.

But the nature of his illness meant Havertz has had very little training under his belt and the impact of the virus means he is unlikely to play against Newcastle on Saturday.

Pulisic is also set to miss another week or two of action as he recovers from a hamstring injury he sustained in the warm-up ahead of the Burnley game in October.

He is still struggling with a few complications and is yet to completely recover from the setback.

With Chelsea set to play 13 games in the next 43 days, Frank Lampard is not likely to risk the American’s by rushing him back into action.

Chelsea could also be without Thiago Silva who is only expected to return to England from international duty with Brazil on Thursday.