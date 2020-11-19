Everton Under-23s starlet Ellis Simms has revealed that Toffees assistant Duncan Ferguson has been playing an integral role in developing his overall game while training with the first team set-up at Goodison Park.

The 19-year-old spearheads David Unsworth’s attacking line in the Premier League 2 and his sensational form has seen him regularly involved with the Toffees first team on the training pitch.

Simms is capitalising on the opportunity to improve his craft under the elite-level coaching of first team boss Carlo Ancelotti and Ferguson.

And Simms revealed that Ferguson has been an integral part of his progress as the Scotsman is fine tuning every aspect of his game with great attention.

The teenager, who is relishing his sustained involvement with the first team, expressed his delight in being able to look up to an experienced tactician in Ancelotti for guidance.

“With the first team, obviously it’s amazing to be around someone like Carlo Ancelotti, who is a legendary manager”, Simms told Everton’s official site.

“It’s an honour to be around him.

“Duncan also helps me in developing my overall game.

“He was the same position as me, and he gives me tips on things like holding the ball up, making runs in behind, and heading.

“It’s great to learn from him.”

Simms has hit the ground running for Everton Under-23s in the current Premier League 2 season, finding the back of the net six times in seven outings.

The striker will hope to continue his form and possibly catch the eye of Ancelotti for more substantial involvement in the first team.