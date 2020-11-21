Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has announced his starting eleven and substitutes that will take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in a Premier League clash later this afternoon.

With Thiago Silva not travelling to Newcastle, Antonio Rudiger will be making his first Premier League appearance this season and will be partnering Kurt Zouma at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.

With Kai Havertz still not fit enough to start, Mason Mount continues to hold down his place in the starting eleven and he will have midfield protection from Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kate behind him.

Tammy Abraham will lead the line for Chelsea up front and he will receive support from the wide areas from Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Olivier Giroud, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Callum Hudson-Odoi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today.

Chelsea have lost twice on their last three visits to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle, with their last defeat coming in January earlier this year.

Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United

Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Jorginho, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Olivier Giroud