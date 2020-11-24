Michael Ball has warned Everton that Leeds United will not change their approach just because they are heading to Goodison Park, while admitting that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the Whites this term.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are set to lock horns with Leeds at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees going into the encounter having only lost one of their four homes games so far this season.

Everton were able to bounce back from a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory away at Fulham on Sunday, while Leeds are still without a win in their last three Premier League outings.

And Ball has issued a warning to the Merseyside giants that they should be switched on from the whistle in the weekend’s clash as the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa are willing to put in the hard work to snatch a win irrespective of who they play against.

Ball admitted his admiration for Leeds’ high-octane brand of football, with the former Toffees star stressing that the Yorkshire giants will have bags of energy to go toe to toe with Everton throughout the 90 minutes.

“The way Leeds play, I’ve been very impressed with them”, Ball wrote in his column in the Liverpool Echo.

“They’re exciting to watch every time they’ve played this season.

“They’re a very honest team.

“They work hard as a team; they’ve got a lot of runners and they’ve got a good bit of quality.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for us and we’ve got to be switched on, because they’ve got the energy to go for 90 minutes.

“Against Arsenal they created enough chances to win that game, and we need to be up for that challenge.

“They don’t care who we are, they’ll be playing for Leeds United and they will work hard to win.”

With Sunday’s top flight win at Craven Cottage, Everton have climbed up to sixth in the standings while Leeds sit in 14th, with eleven points from nine games.