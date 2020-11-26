Fixture: Rangers vs Benfica

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Portuguese giants Benfica in a Europa League group fixture at Ibrox this evening.

The Gers boast a commanding lead domestically in the Scottish Premiership and have also excelled on the European stage, counting themselves unlucky to draw 3-3 at Benfica in the early group game between the two teams.

Both sides have picked up seven points so far and victory for either could ensure progression to the last 32 dependent upon the result from the other game in the group, between Lech Poznan and Standard Liege.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard selects the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at full-back he has James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

In central defence Rangers field Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun, while midfield sees Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield look to dominate. Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to bring on substitutes, including Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander,

Rangers Team vs Benfica

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Davis Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Hagi, Itten, Barker, Stewart, Barjonas, Dickson, King