Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that Lucas Digne’s injury is a big blow for his side as he feels the Frenchman has been one of the best left-backs in Europe in recent times.

Digne has suffered an injury in training and is expected to miss two to three months of football for Everton due to the setback.

The Frenchman has been an integral part of Ancelotti’s side and is as important defensively as he has been going forward, with his marauding runs from left-back for Everton.

But with him out until the new year, Everton have a major problem to solve and Ancelotti admits that it is a big blow as Digne is one of the best in Europe in his position.

He conceded that Everton will have to manage without the Frenchman in the next few months, but is confident that his side will be able to adapt to the situation accordingly.

Ancelotti said in a press conference: “It is a big loss because he is a fantastic left-back, one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment.

“We have to manage this. Unfortunately, during a season, it can happen.

“I think we will be able to adapt.”

It remains to be seen to whom Ancelotti will turn to fill Digne’s boots, with Everton next in action against Leeds United on Saturday.