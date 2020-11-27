Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has admitted he believes that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford always has a mistake in him, ahead of the Whites’ trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Pickford has been struggling for form since last season and Carlo Ancelotti brought in Robin Olsen during the last transfer window in an attempt to push the England goalkeeper towards greater consistency.

But his performances have not improved and he has made a number of high profile errors in the current campaign, leading to question marks over his place in the Everton team.

Ancelotti has decided against dropping him and Dorigo believes Pickford is one potential weakness Leeds could exploit when they visit Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dorigo has stressed that he remembers the confident young goalkeeper he saw at Sunderland a few years ago, but admits that Pickford just does not seem the same player at Everton for the moment.

The former White, assessing the game, said on LUTV: “Absolutely yes [Leeds can get at them].

“Right from the goalkeeper; you look at Pickford and unfortunately he just seems to have a mistake in him.

“I remember him at Sunderland.

“And the young kid as a goalkeeper at Sunderland, you thought wow, how can you get the ball past him?

“He was incredible there, but now he unfortunately just seems to have a mistake here and there.”

All eyes will be on how Pickford performs against Leeds this weekend and whether the Whites have identified him as a player prone to making mistakes.