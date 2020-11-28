Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes that people have been too early to write off Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, with the Citizens underlining their quality by thrashing Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur led to some coming to the conclusion that Pep Guardiola’s men might not be a factor in this season’s Premier League title race.

But Guardiola’s men roared back into form on Saturday and demolished Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad to signal their intentions for the ongoing league campaign.

Nevin insisted that Manchester City were absolutely brilliant on the day and should get the credit for wiping the floor with Burnley at home with a pristine performance filled with creativity and goals.

He feels Manchester City could have scored more than five and conceded that Burnley were completely outclassed at the Etihad.

Nevin also added that it is time for those who thought Manchester City were out of the title race to rethink.

He said on BBC Radio 5 live: “I hope City get the credit for this. Burnley are a hard team to hammer, unless they play City away.

“It could have been six or seven.

“Time and again City got into dangerous positions.

“They really were purring today.

“I can’t say Burnley have played badly, they have just been outclassed.

“Anyone who has written City off for the Premier League this season. Rethink.”

Manchester City will now be looking to start a winning run to push forward in the Premier League and face Fulham, Manchester United, West Brom, Southampton, Newcastle United and Everton in the league in December.