Alan Rough has urged the Celtic players to prove their support for Neil Lennon on the pitch instead of delivering platitudes in public.

The negativity surrounding Celtic has been refusing to go away and they slumped to another embarrassing defeat in Europe on Thursday night when Sparta Prague thrashed them 4-1 in the Europa League.

Celtic will not be playing European football beyond Christmas this season and are currently eleven points behind Rangers in the league having played two games fewer than their Glasgow rivals.

Rough is sure that Lennon will know that results will determine his future at the club and believes if Celtic slip up again from now until the Rangers game on 2nd January, the manager could be shown the door at Parkhead.

However, he stressed that it is up to the players to save Lennon at the moment and insisted that they must prove that they support the manager by performing for him on the pitch.

Rough stressed that words of support count for nothing for the Celtic boss at the moment if the players do not back them up on the pitch.

The former Celtic goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer: “As we all know, and I think Lenny will know as well, that it’s results that matter.

“There are five or six big games coming up, and he will know himself that a failure in any of those games before the Rangers game, would be curtains.

“I don’t think he is daft enough to know that he is going to ride that kind of storm.

“So, it’s up to the players and they will keep coming out in the papers saying we are backing him, we are behind him, but they better start showing it on the park.

“That’s where you show it, not in the newspapers.

“Go and show the gaffer that you want to put in a shift for him and they are the only ones who can save him.”

Celtic will host Ross County in the second round of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways.