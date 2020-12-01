Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is of the view that Chelsea are a team designed to win the Champions League and stressed his men are prepared to give their best against the Blues to ensure they top their group.

The Spanish side are set to lock horns with Chelsea in a top-of-the-group clash in the Champions League on Wednesday, with both teams currently sitting on ten points in Group E.

The encounter at Stamford Bridge in their previous clash saw Chelsea and Sevilla split the points, and Lopetegui is looking forward to taking on the London giants, who in his opinion have the best attack in England.

The Sevilla coach is of the view that with the quality Frank Lampard has got at his disposal, Chelsea are designed to win the Champions League, but the 54-year-old stressed his men are prepared to go toe-to-toe with the visitors to earn top spot in the group.

Asked about topping their group, Lopetegui told a press conference: “It is a major challenge, exciting, going up against a team designed to win the Champions League, with great players.

“Offensively speaking, the best in England.

“It is a tremendous challenge.

“We are excited about that ‘prize’ of playing for that top spot [in the group] because there is only one game left [after the Chelsea clash].”

Despite both teams already sealing their place in the last 16, Lopetegui added that he is expecting Chelsea to come at the hosts with the same intensity the Blues had at Stamford Bridge in their previous encounter.

“I expect the same rivalry in terms of intensity and quality.

“The matches are like melons, until you open them, you don’t know.

“You have to know how to overcome the difficulties that Chelsea are going to pose us.”

Both teams will look to collect all three points from the clash as the winner of the game could bag themselves a favourable draw in the next round.