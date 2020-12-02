Alan Rough has stressed that the Celtic players should at least put in a shift for their team-mates if they do not like Neil Lennon.

The Celtic board have decided against sacking Lennon for the time being despite mounting pressure from the fans to act and rescue the season for the club, as they aim for ten domestic titles in a row.

They have won just two of their last ten games in all competitions and some feel their recent performances have the hallmark of a broken dressing room.

Many fans feel Lennon has lost most of the dressing room and some of the players are not prepared to put a shift in for the manager anymore.

Rough believes the Celtic players need to think hard about their performances this season and check whether they have the right mentality to play the game.

He indicated that players not getting along with the manager is nothing new, but insisted that they should at least try to work hard for their fellow team-mates when they are on the pitch.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “I’ll put the failure on the head of the players.

“You are talking about £7m players, you are talking about £4m players – they are not producing the goods and I have been saying all along, they seriously need to have a look at themselves.

“The talk of some players don’t want to be there and that’s even worse.

“If you have that mentality when you’re going out onto the park with the rest of your team-mates….

“I have been in dressing rooms when I didn’t like the manager or wasn’t particularly getting on with him, but it didn’t stop me from getting out on the pitch and playing for the rest of my team-mates.

“That’s why who you are there for, your team-mates.”

Celtic are out of the Scottish League Cup, are now unable to reach the last 32 of the Europa League and are facing a mountain to climb in the Scottish Premiership.