Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has claimed that David Moyes is a more rounded manager at West Ham United than he was at Everton.

West Ham’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa took them up to fifth in the Premier League and has stirred thoughts of a good season for the Hammers, taking Moyes back to the days when he had Everton regularly fighting for a spot in Europe.

Moyes has managed to steady the ship after keeping the Hammers in the Premier League last season and has now started to build on his work at the London Stadium.

Former Premier League owner Jordan believes that Moyes has always been a solid manager and has proved some of the West Ham fans who were against him returning to the club in 2019 wrong.

He feels his chastening experiences at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland made him a more rounded manager and insisted that he is better at the moment than he was at Everton.

Jordan also feels if he can do half of what he did at Everton with West Ham, the Hammers fans will clamour for him to stay longer at the club.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “I have always maintained that David Moyes is a very, very good manager.

“Certain segments of the West Ham support base were not inspired by him and didn’t think it was a very expansive decision.

“They are fifth in the league.

“Will they finish fifth in the league? I don’t think so. But I think David Moyes is a very good manager.

“I think from the experiences of Sunderland, Sociedad and Manchester United, none of those were particularly edifying experiences for him, comes a David Moyes who is more rounded at Everton and was successful at Everton.

“If he can bring a modicum of the success he brought to Everton, to West Ham, then West Ham fans should be biting David Sullivan and David Gold’s hand off at the wrist to sign Moyes for a longer period of time.”

Moyes will kick off 2021 by taking his West Ham side back to his former stomping ground of Goodison Park, with Everton on the agenda for the Hammers in the Premier League.