Former Chelsea star Craig Burley is of the view that the Blues current squad is as good as any other club in the Premier League, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Frank Lampard made nine changes to his first eleven that took on Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday from the team that started in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight.

Despite the vastly changed starting eleven, Chelsea thrashed the Europe League holders 4-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, courtesy of four goals from Olivier Giroud.

Burley was impressed by the Blues’ dominant display and insists the impressive performance is testament to the depth and quality of the squad that is at the disposal of Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Blues star is of the view that in terms of squad strength, Chelsea rank up there with the likes of Premier League champions Liverpool and fellow title hopefuls Manchester City.

“Almost impressive [as Chelsea’s performance against Sevilla] and if not more impressive was I think some seven changes, the whole back four was changed”, Burley said on ESPN FC.

“There was no [N’Golo] Kante, there was no [Timo] Werner, there was no [Hakim] Ziyech from the start.

“Obviously [Tammy] Abraham did not start and they kept another clean sheet, away from home in a game they wanted to win because they wanted to finish top of the group.

“But we were watching it and I said, when all the players are fit and we think they are now, we think he is got no serious injuries to the elite squad, what a heck of a squad that is.

“It is a hell of a squad, arguably as good as a squad in the Premier League as any of the other clubs and I include Liverpool and Manchester City, because it is quality players that are coming in.

“[Christian] Pulisic, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, [Antonio] Rudiger, [Cesar] Azpilicueta, all these guys are hugely experienced players, so listen, he has got big choices to make, Frank Lampard.”

Having ensured they top their group in the Champions league, Chelsea are now back in domestic action at the weekend and are set to welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.