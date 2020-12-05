Fixture: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge for the first league clash between the two teams since 2004.

Leeds have impressed upon their return to the Premier League, winning plaudits, but Chelsea will start as favourites to continue their superb run with another win this evening on home turf.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has the luxury of a fully fit squad from which to choose his team for this evening’s encounter.

He has transfer window arrival Edouard Mendy in goal, while in defence he picks full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell; Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva are centre-backs.

Further up the pitch Lampard selects N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, while Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will support Olivier Giroud.

If Lampard needs to make changes at any point during the game then he has a bench full of options from which to choose, including Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea Team vs Leeds United

Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Abraham