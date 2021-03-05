Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he told Chelsea loan star Izzy Brown to put his mistake against Rotherham United behind him and look forward to the forthcoming games.

The Owls suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham in their first Championship match under the management of Moore on Wednesday.

The game looked set to end in a 1-1 draw when Chelsea loan star Brown gave the ball away from a Sheffield Wednesday corner and saw Rotherham score the winner from a counter attack seven minutes into injury time.

Owls boss Moore has now come to the defence of the 24-year-old, explaining that he does not have to apologise for his mistake and lauding his abilities.

Moore also revealed that he told Brown to put the Rotherham game behind him and focus on the upcoming games, in which the 46-year-old is sure he will play a part.

“We know Izzy has fantastic ability, he didn’t get the right contact on the ball from the corner, but he’s fine“, Moore told a press conference.

“I’ve said to him we move on now, there are a lot of games to go and he will play his part.

“He doesn’t have to apologise, it’s everyone in it together.“

Having received the backing of Moore, Brown will be looking to bounce back from the performance against Rotherham soon.