Everton midfielder Tom Davies has opened up on his favourite players growing up, pointing to now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as a former Toffee he admired.

Davies, a lifelong Everton fan, had many examples to look up to as he rose through the ranks at Goodison Park, including former Toffees midfielder Arteta.

The 38-year-old, who currently manages Everton’s Premier League rivals Arsenal, made over 200 appearances for the Toffees during his six-and-a-half years on Merseyside.

The 22-year-old revealed that Arteta was one of his favourite Evertonians to watch growing up, along with Toffees heroes Tim Cahill, Leighton Baines and Leon Osman.

Davies added that outside of Everton, the player he looked up to most was Zinedine Zidane, who was elegant on the ball, but equally powerful and strong in his view.

Asked who were his favourite footballers growing up, Davies told Everton TV: “So, watching Everton growing up, I think Mikel Arteta was probably one of my favourites, him and Tim Cahill.

“Leighton Baines, he was obviously brilliant for the club.

“Leon Osman playing in the middle is obviously a local lad that you grow up aspiring to be like.

“And then outside of Everton I think I really liked watching [Zinedine] Zidane.

“He was a player I loved to watch because he was so elegant on the ball, but he was strong and powerful.

“So, I think for me he was the player I really enjoyed watching.”

Only time will tell whether Davies will reach the levels of Everton legends that kept his eyes glued to the TV screen