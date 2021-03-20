Noel Whelan feels that Leeds United need to look at who they choose to mark opposition players better as it is contributing towards their set piece Achilles heel.

Leeds have conceded a number of goals to set pieces over the course of the season and their defensive performances have come under the microscope.

They conceded again from a set piece on Friday night at Fulham, as Joachim Andersen converted from an Ademola Lookman corner.

It levelled the Premier League clash at 1-1, but Leeds grabbed all three points thanks to a goal from Raphinha, dealing a big blow to Fulham’s survival hopes.

Whelan thinks that Leeds could handle set pieces better though if they reassessed which of their players marks who.

“Yes it [the set piece Achilles heel needs to be dealt with] and I think sometimes it’s about choosing the personnel to mark the other personnel”, Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think we’ve got it wrong on a couple of occasions.

“I think we got it wrong again tonight, with Andersen being marked by [Luke] Ayling. It worked a lot better when you have a stronger, more physical presence in [Diego] Llorente marking him in the second half.

“You could see that. He was up against him, he was tugging him, he was making it uncomfortable for him.

“I think you’ve got to get that side right, your match-ups. That’s got to be first and foremost sorted out.”

Leeds are all but guaranteed to be playing Premier League football next season after the win at Fulham moved the Whites on to 39 points.

The Whites sit in eleventh and will be keen to see if they can push into the top ten before the end of the season.