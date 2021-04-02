Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has hailed Eddie Howe’s quality as a manager and tipped him for success at Celtic, who are close to appointing him at the helm.

Glasgow giants Celtic appear to have found their replacement for Neil Lennon, with the club said to be close to appointing former Bournemouth boss Howe as their new manager.

Motherwell boss Alexander, who played under the management of Howe at Burnley in 2011, has tipped the English tactician for success at Parkhead.

Alexander admitted that the Celtic job will a different challenge for Howe, but is confident that his former manager is a quality coach and will find a way to adapt.

Explaining why Howe will be a good appointment for the Hoops, Alexander pointed out how the 43-year-old took Bournemouth to the top flight and insisted that his reputation is built on results.

“I think his reputation is not a false one, it is built on results and success and at different levels“, Alexander told Clyde 1.

“It’d be a different challenge for him, I think he possibly found Burnley a different challenge to what he had at Bournemouth and obviously wherever he goes next.

“So, Celtic will be a different challenge to what he has had before, but I think quality managers like him always adapt to the situation and they find the best.

“I think he has worked with younger players in the past, obviously I think he had to at Bournemouth in the early days, but I think he probably had good success with them and has kept that idea going all along.

“But, yes, his record is proven and he has worked at the top level in the Premier League, in England, keeping Bournemouth up until obviously last season.

“So whichever club employ him next and he decides to go for, you pretty much know he is going to do an excellent job.

“Obviously, the parameters at Celtic and Rangers are very extreme, so that is a challenge for any manager that goes into one of those jobs.“

Celtic will be hoping that Howe can lead them to Scottish Premiership glory next season, having lost their crown to Rangers this term.