Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that improving Leeds United’s record against the top sides in the Premier League is one of his objectives going forward.

Leeds have a daunting prospect in front of them this weekend when they take on league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Whites scored a creditable 1-1 draw when Manchester City came to Elland Road earlier in the season, but Pep Guardiola’s side have been on a different level since the turn of the year.

And Leeds have recorded just one win in games against the top seven sides in the Premier League this season.

Bielsa is aware of Leeds’ poor record against the top teams, but pointed out that other teams in and around his side in the table have shown that the big sides can be beaten.

He revealed that one of his objectives is to make sure that Leeds improve their record in big games.

Bielsa said in a press conference: “In principle, it’s a reality.

“It’s our objective to modify this.

“There’s a lot of teams in a similar position to us who have been able to beat the top six.

“That’s to say it’s possible and we haven’t managed to achieve it yet.”

Leeds are sitting tenth in the league table and are hoping to finish in the top half of the league table this season.