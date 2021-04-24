Jason Cundy has insisted that there is no doubt Fabian Balbuena deserved to be sent off in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat against Chelsea and insists if his child had been on the pitch instead of Ben Chilwell he would not have followed through as he did.

West Ham were trailing 1-0 in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium when Balbuena was given his marching orders and the hosts reduced to ten men.

The Hammers ultimately slipped to defeat and boss David Moyes after the match slammed the red card and insisted that the decision was a stupid one.

Cundy disagrees and claims it is clear that Balbuena meant to catch Chilwell when he followed through.

He believes that if it had been Balbuena’s child on the pitch and not Chilwell, the West Ham defender would have made sure not to catch him.

“He knows what he’s doing. It was a red card”, Cundy said post match on Chelsea TV.

“I’ve been in this situation myself. You get the ball and you want a piece of the man as well. That’s what you do and under the current laws the follow through is unnecessary.

“He knows what he’s doing, it’s a straight red for me. It’s not even up for debate.

“Once he goes through and he wins the ball, it’s the follow through and the continuation.

“If that was his child there, would he have stood on them? I’m telling you now, there’s no way he would have done. He does not need to follow through.”

The victory at the London Stadium gives Chelsea breathing space in the race to finish in the top four as they sit three points clear of fifth placed West Ham and four clear of sixth placed Liverpool.

Chelsea’s next Premier League assignment is a visit from strugglers Fulham, while West Ham are next in league action against Burnley at Turf Moor.