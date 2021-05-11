Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at the relentless nature of Rangers’ recruitment and the club’s ability to get in players early.

Rangers have the league title in the bag and still have two games left to play but they have already confirmed the arrival of Zambia forward Fashion Sakala for the summer.

The Gers also did business in January with an eye on next season when they signed Scott Wright and Jack Simpson early without waiting for their contracts to expire at the end of the season.

Gerrard is delighted with the relentless nature of Rangers’ recruitment and indicated that it helps him immensely in planning forward.

He pointed out Wright and Simpson got the time to settle down by coming in early and they will be ready to push following a full pre-season.

The Rangers manager is also looking forward to working with Sakala, who he feels has a bright future ahead of him.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “We have a recruitment strategy here that does not stop.

“Having Wright and Simpson in early let them get settled and will be ready to go with a full pre-season.

“Fashion Sakala will add a lot of pace to our forward areas and I’m excited to work with him as he has huge potential.”

Gerrard is expected to sign more players in the summer with a view to having a squad that can play in the Champions League group stage next season.