Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is certain that Steven Gerrard already has plans in place if he is forced to sell some of his top players in the summer for crazy offers.

After winning the league title by 25 points, Gerrard is already planning ahead and the signing of Fashion Sakala signalled the club’s intent to keep moving forward next season.

Ferguson is confident that Rangers will not take their foot off the pedal and will look to go on and dominate Scottish football for the next few years.

But he also admitted that Rangers would be prepared to move on a few of their star players if they receive offers that are too good to turn down financially.

However, he is certain Gerrard must already be thinking about the situation and believes the Rangers manager definitely has plans in place if he is forced to let go of a few of his top stars.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I believe Rangers will not take their foot off the gas.

“I think they see this as a real opportunity to go and dominate now.

“If a crazy offer does come in for, say, Ryan Kent, about £20m, I think already in the back of the manager’s mind he would be thinking about that and identify a direct replacement.

“But if they do lose key players for crazy offers, the manager has already got a plan B.”

Gerrard would prefer to keep his best players and is interested in tying down Kent to a new and improved contract.