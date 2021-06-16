Everton have probed the possibility of roping in experienced boss Walter Mazzarri as their new manager, but Nuno Espirito Santo still remains the favourite, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Toffees have been thrust into a hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti and currently have a number of candidates in the frame to take over the Goodison Park hot-seat.

Everton have entered a third week in search of a new man at the helm and former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno remains the favourite to succeed the Italian, though they are considering other options, including Rafael Benitez.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Everton have probed veteran manager Mazzarri, who had a spell in England in charge of Watford.

Mazzarri has been without a club since February 2020 after parting ways with Serie A side Torino and he is among the names discussed by Everton’s hierarchy as they continue their chase for a new manager.

However, Mazzarri, who also had spells at Italian giants Napoli and Inter, is not thought to be high up on the club’s shortlist, with Nuno remaining favourite.

Mazzarri though is a vastly experienced option and his time in charge of top clubs in Italy is seeing Everton consider him.

Everton’s hierarchy will be keen on sorting out the managerial situation at the club as soon as possible with next season’s top flight fixtures already released and pre-season looming closer.