Coventry City manager Mark Robins has hailed the performance of Chelsea loan star Ian Maatsen after the Sky Blues’ win over Fulham at the weekend.

Maatsen has so far played almost every minute of the Championship season for the Sky Blues and played the full 90 minutes against Fulham.

The young left-back got on the scoresheet for the first time for his loan club in what ultimately turned out to be a comfortable 4-1 win for the Sky Blues.

Robins was full of praise for Maatsen, insisting that in the game against Fulham the left-back grew into his own as the match progressed.

The Coventry boss thinks that the Chelsea loan star was effective both while attacking and while his team were on the defensive.

“The likes of Ian Maatsen grew in stature during the game – grew in confidence, grew in belief, and then the quality was there”, Robins was quoted as saying by Coventry’s official site.

“His positioning, his pressing, the way he won the ball was outstanding.

“Both defensively and attacking, he got it spot on.”

The win against Fulham helped the Sky Blues climb above the Cottagers in the table, as they are now third in the Championship standings and Maatsen will be hoping he continues his run of form as the season progresses.