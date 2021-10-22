Rafael Benitez has promised that Everton starlet Lewis Dobbin will get more first team opportunities and possibly a start if he continues to work and develop in the way he is currently doing.

The Spaniard has had to rely on fringe players and academy stars at times this season, with first team regulars missing games sidelined with injury, and Dobbin is among the latest crop of Everton starlets that have made the leap to senior football.

Dobbin has made two cameo appearances off the bench in Everton’s last three Premier League games and fans are excited to see what is in store for him at Goodison Park in the future.

Benitez has promised that Dobbin will get more first team opportunities if he continues to work hard on the training pitch as he is doing now and revealed he is close to earning a start under him.

The Toffees boss stressed that he will not be rushing a young player like Dobbin and will only hand him minutes in favourable fixtures, but added he is pleased with the way the teenager is training.

“I am really pleased with him”, Benitez told a press conference while discussing the possibility of Dobbin earning his first senior start under him.

“He is training really well.

“[Salomon] Rondon is getting fit, Richarlison is available so we have the option with Alex [Iwobi], with [Anthony] Gordon, with [Andros] Townsend with Demarai [Gray] so we have options there.

“So it is not that we want to send him to play games and after if he is not doing well, we will start criticising young players.

“I am really pleased with him, he is training well with us.

“He is close, how close?

“If we have a very difficult game, he cannot be the first choice if you have Richarlison for example.

“If it is an easy game, maybe he can.

“So, then I am sure that he will have his opportunity if he continues working in the way he is working now.”

Having made his senior bow, Dobbin will be hoping he can earn Benitez’s trust again and possibly earn more minutes under him as the season progresses.