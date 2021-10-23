Fixture: Brighton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s visit to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton in a Premier League clash this evening.

Guardiola’s side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

In the absence of a genuine number 9 and Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus will lead the line for Manchester City with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for support in the attack.

Rodri will look to keep things ticking in the middle of the park with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva tasked with the job of providing creativity from midfield.

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will line up at the heart of their defence, with Joao Cancelo lining up at left-back and Kyle Walker at right-back Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones are some of the options Guardiola has on the bench today on the south coast.

Manchester City Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Edozie, Palmer