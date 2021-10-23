Former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham is of the view that Rafael Benitez’s counter-attacking style means Everton struggle when they have to play more expansive football in games.

Everton suffered a shock result at home on Saturday when Watford hammered them 5-2 to take all three points from their visit to Goodison Park.

The home side were 2-1 up in the second half but out of nowhere, Watford put grabbed four more goals in a chaotic end to the game that left the Toffees shell-shocked on Merseyside.

Higginbotham admits that it was a massive result for Watford, but insisted Everton were awful in their performance.

He pointed out that Benitez is a naturally counter-attacking manager but against Watford, Everton had to take the initiative, which left them a bit vulnerable at back against the Hornets.

The former defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Huge result for Watford but [a] poor performance from Everton.

“Benitez [is] very much a counter-attacking manager.

“When having to be more expansive they leave themselves wide open.”

Everton will look to bounce back when they travel to take on Wolves a week from Monday.