Fixture: Everton vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit of Claudio Ranieri’s Watford to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Rafael Benitez’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against West Ham United in their last outing and will be keen to bounce back today against a struggling Watford side.

The Hornets were drubbed 5-0 by Liverpool last weekend and sit 16th in the Premier League table, while Everton have won the last three meetings between the two teams.

Benitez is without key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is looking at time out with a fractured metatarsal, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still out.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton, while at the back Benitez selects Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in the centre.

In midfield, Everton have Allan and Tom Davies, while Andros Townsend, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray support Salomon Rondon.

If Benitez wants to shake things up during the course of the 90 minutes he has options on the bench, including Richarlison and Alex Iwobi.

Everton Team vs Watford

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Davies, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Rondon

Substitutes: Begovic, Longeran, Kenny, Holgate, Richarlison, Iwobi, Gbamin, Dobbin